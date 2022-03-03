Former Iran atomic chief expresses hope about Vienna talks

“The nuclear talks in Vienna seem to be reaching a conclusion, and I am very hopeful about that,” he said on Thursday.

The former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency added that “Based on the information that we are receiving, we can reach the desired results in the negotiations based on national interests, and the desired results are available if there are no false excuses and concerns from the Western parties.”

He pointed out that the technical groups that accompany the negotiating team including a number technical members from the previous team and central bank experts are providing necessary consultations during the intensive talks in the Austrian capital.

Salehi also praised Iran scientific progress including the production of 60% and 20% nuclear fuel, uranium metal and radiopharmaceuticals.

“They must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made its decision and, the situation in the country is now more favorable than before, which can be seen through economic relief, increased oil exports and the growth of trade with neighbors. All of these indicate that sanctions are being rendered ineffective,” he added.

Salehi served as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran from 2009 to 2010 and also from 2013 to 2021.

He was deeply involved in the negotiations that led to the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group.