Sunday, April 30, 2023
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Report: Foreign national arrested in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan for instigating riots

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian authorities say they have arrested a foreigner in Sistan and Baluchestan Province for instigation of rioting.

Iran’s Fars News Agency said Molavi Abdolaziz Omarzehi is a foreign national who played a key role in the unrest in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Parts of the province were the scene of riots several months ago.

Security forces used force to calm down the situation there. As a result, several were killed on both sides, that is, the security forces and the rioters.

The incidents in Sistan and Baluchestan happened in the wake of protests in some other Iranian cities following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September.

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman had been held in a police headquarters in Tehran for “improper hijab” when, according to officials, she suffered a stroke and later passed away at a hospital in Tehran.

