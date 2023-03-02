Iranian foreign minister calls out CNN’s “propaganda” on Iran

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour aired on Wednesday night.

When the anchor referred to CNN’s report that claims some Iranian women were tortured and raped under arrest, the foreign minister said that “there have been so many such baseless claims made in social media and the media”.

“We have seen some of CNN’s reports that are biased and false,” the top Iranian diplomat continued, calling out CNN’s fake news campaign against Iran.

He also noted that “no one was arrested in peaceful demonstrations,” adding, “however, in those protests that had turned violent, some individuals who had come from outside the country and were using firearms and killing the police were arrested.”

All those arrested during the protests, excluding the people committing murder, were later released from custody following a decree by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to grant them amnesty, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.