FM Zarif Pledges Cooperation with New IRGC Quds Force Chief

Foreign Minister Zarif on Friday released a message after Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani as the new commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

In the message, the top Iranian diplomat paid tribute to late commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani as a “glorious general of Islam and Iran” who was assassinated in a US airstrike in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday.

Foreign Minister Zarif also wished General Qa’ani success in his new post, emphasizing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was prepared to keep working in cooperation with the incoming commander and with the IRGC Quds Force like the past.