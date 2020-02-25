FM Zarif Calls for Regional Cooperation to Rein in Coronavirus

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on regional countries to cooperate in order to contain the deadly COVID-19.
He wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that “Like other viruses- including terrorism- COVID19 knows no borders and doesn’t distinguish between ethnicities or faiths.”
He said in line with HOPE [initiative], Iran calls for more regional cooperation including long overdue Joint Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus has killed 15 people in Iran so far. Several regional countries are facing the problem as well.