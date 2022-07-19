Iranian FM: Iran focal point of dynamic diplomacy

Amirabdollahian also said the summit provides an opportunity to focus on regional security by way of resorting to political solution and avoiding use of force and to guarantee food security.

The top Iranian diplomat described Iran as the focal point of dynamic diplomacy.

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are going to visit Tehran on Tuesday for the Astana format talks that is tasked with restoring peace and security in Syria.

The developments in northern Syria are said to top the agenda of the summit.

Iran and Russia support the Syrian government and Turkey backs groups opposing President Bashar al-Assad of Syria.

Turkey has thretened to invade northern Syria to combat Kurdish forces Ankara claims pose a threat to its security.