The spokesman for the airport said all flights to the holy city of Najaf had been cancelled on Sunday evening due to bad weather in the city for an indefinite period.

Javad Salehi said passenger planes wouldn’t have been able to land in Najaf.

He added that it was initially unclear when the weather condition would become favorable for planes.

Planes of Meraj, Ata, Iran Air and Qeshm Air airlines failed to send their flights to Najaf last evening.