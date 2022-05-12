Fewer but still many vaccination centers active in Iran: Official

Mohsen Zahrayi, director of the Department of Vaccine Preventable Diseases at Iran’s Health Ministry, told Fars News Agency on Thursday that the number of active vaccination centers in Iran matched demand.

“There was a period of time when almost 1.5 million COVID vaccines were administered in the country [daily]… and vaccination centers numbered as high as 13,000,” Zahrayi said.

He explained that vaccination had slowed down recently partially because a majority of people had received two doses.

Another reason was a reduction in infections, he said, adding that some people had also delayed getting vaccinated.

Daily COVID-19 infections and deaths have significantly dropped in Iran in recent days. On Tuesday, May 10, the country reported a mere three COVID-related deaths in 24 hours, the lowest daily tally since the pandemic reached Iran some two years ago. Daily caseloads are also down to the lower hundreds.