Fajr International Film Festival kicks off in Tehran

The opening ceremony was attended by a host of artists and officials, such as Minister of Culture Seyyed Abbas Salehi, head of the Cinema Organization Raed Faridzadeh, and deputy head of the Cinema Organization Mehdi Shafiei.

Highlights of the evening included segments from the film “Mother,” in memory of late director Ali Hatami, and a speech by festival director Manouchehr Shahsavari.

The ceremony honored Sirus Alvand, coinciding with his birthday, with tributes from his daughter Mahour Alvand and filmmaker Fereydoun Jeyrani.

The event also paid homage to late cinema figures with AI-enhanced performances and video clips, notably featuring the voice and image of Khosrow Shakibai, renowned late Iranian actor.

Awards were presented in categories such as Best Trailer, Best Poster, and Best Photography, with winners including Qadir Hamzeh Emam Chay and Mohammad Rouh al-Amini.

Lebanese singer Moein Shereef performed songs reflecting on the recent conflict in Gaza, emphasizing themes of justice and unity.

The festival aims to promote unity and appreciation for Iranian cinema, as highlighted by Salehi’s closing remarks.