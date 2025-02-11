Stars shine bright at the 43rd Fajr Film Festival’s grand finale, Iran’s major cinematic event

The event saw the film ‘Call Me Ziba’ directed by Rasoul Sadr Ameli and produced by Maziar Hashemi, winning the prestigious Best Film award.

Ebrahim Hatamikia’s ‘Prophet Moses’ dominated the festival, securing a record five Crystal Simorgh awards. The accolades included Best Supporting Actor, Costume Design, Art Direction, Makeup, and Visual Effects, showcasing the film’s excellence in multiple areas.

Other notable winners included ‘People’s Child’ directed by Mahmoud Karimi, and ‘North from Southwest,’ directed by Hamid Zargarnejad. Both films won three awards each, with ‘People’s Child’ receiving recognition for Best New Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing. ‘North from Southwest’ earned awards for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Cinematography.

Saeed Khani, the producer of ‘Raha’” was honored with the Best First Film Award.

In the short film category, the Honorary Diploma for Literary Adaptation went to Soheila Pourmohammadi for the film ‘Kuti,’ while the Crystal Simorgh for Best Short Film was awarded to Nadereh Sadat Seraki’s ‘Claimaint.’

In the documentary section, Nima Mahdian’s A Handful of Dust’ won Best Director, and Jafar Sadeghi’s ‘The Apprentice’ was named Best Documentary Film.

‘Dolphin Boy 2’ directed by Mohammad Amin Hamedani and Mohammad Kheirandish was picked as the Best Animation.