Famous Iranian dubbing artist Manouchehr Valizadeh dies

He had been hospitalized for two weeks in the ICU. Valizadeh began his career in radio

broadcasting in 1958.

He started voice acting at the age of 16.

Throughout his career, Valizadeh did many memorable roles, including the cartoon character Lucky Luke.

He was also known for voicing Michael Schofield in the television series “Prison Break,” as well as

providing the Farsi voice for actors such as Tom Hanks, John Travolta, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Nicolas Cage, Jason Statham, Jim Carrey, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Robert Wagner, and Elvis Presley.

Valizadeh considered himself a student of prestigious voice actor late Houshang Latifpour and said about his teacher, “He was one of the first-class dubbing artists… all of us, from dear Manouchehr Esmaeili to myself, were his students and that’s how we got here”.