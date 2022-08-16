Expert: Covid-19 downward trend stops, 7th wave not over

Dr. Massoud Younesian told Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) on Tuesday that the caseloads in Iran have surged due to the fast spread of the subvariant, known as the master of disguise against vaccines.

Drawing on the same experience in other countries, like Bahrain, Iraq, and Bulgaria, he said a third peak of the surge is possible as the caseloads in many Iranian cities have been stagnating.

Dr. Younesian said the holidaymakers who recently hit the roads without observing health protocols were also responsible for the latest surge and advised pilgrims of the upcoming Arbaeen walk in neighboring Iraq, which is the largest religious congregation on the earth, to comply with health guidelines in all gatherings.

The virus killed 71 more people in Iran and 7,348 people tested positive for Covid-19, according to daily tally released by the Iranian health ministry on Monday.

Over 143,000 have succumbed to the infectious disease in Iran since the start of the pandemic over two years ago.