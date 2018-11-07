The rite, whose name literally means “putting in trays”, is held mostly in villages of mountainous regions of the province, especially the village of Kuhestan in the vicinity of Behshahr County.

In this ritual, rural women provide a variety of meals for mourners of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein and place them in a large tray called “Majma’eh”.

When they hear the sound of horns from Hussainiya, meals are taken there to serve the mourning guests.

What follows are photos of the ceremony retrieved from IRNA: