Komeh Joosh: A Yummy Food Popular in Eastern Iran

Komeh is a kind of strained yogurt provided from nearby villages. This food which is popular among locals can be made easily. It contains vitamins A, B, C, E, K, D, carbohydrates, sodium, potassium, folic acid, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, iron, fibres, protein, calcium, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, sulfur, menthol, etc.

Ingredients

Eggs: 2 eggs

Water: as much as needed

Onions: 2 average-size onions

Kashk: 3 to 4 spoonfuls

Ground Walnut: 3 spoonfuls

Dry Mint: 2 spoonfuls

Komeh or strained yogurt: 500gr

Tomatoes: 3 to 4 average-size tomatoes

Chopped Chives: 4 to 5 spoonfuls

Salt, Red Pepper & Turmeric: as much as necessary

Butter or Oil: 3 spoonfuls

Recipe

Chop the onions and sauté them in a little oil or butter inside a casserole dish. Add mint and chives. Then add turmeric and ground walnuts and sauté them all. Dilute Komeh or yogurt with water and mix it with chopped tomatoes and eggs. Add them all to the ingredients inside the casserole and mix them until they begin to boil and become thick enough. At the end, add salt, red pepper and turmeric. In order for kashk to maintain its properties, add it at the end when the food is cooked through and the flame is turned off. The food is served with dried bread and herbs.

Komeh Joosh contains calcium, magnesium, manganese, selenium and vitamin D; so, it makes bones and teeth stronger and prevents osteoporosis and arthritis. As it helps solidify bones, this food is very useful for children and the elderly.

Komeh Joosh also contains vitamins A, E and C; hence, it has the same properties as antioxidants, improves the immune system and protects it against different kinds of diseases, especially cancer.

Also, the existence of iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 in this food increased the number of red blood cells. Therefore, it helps cure anemia and is useful for pregnant women and the embryo.

Eating Komeh Joosh will also improve the functioning of the nervous system. As a result, it improves memory and prevents Alzheimer’s disease. This food contains a lot of proteins, which improves the general resistance of the body, increases energy levels and minerals. It strengthens the skin and hair and makes them young and fresh.