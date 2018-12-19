Komeh Joosh: A Yummy Food Popular in Eastern Iran

Komeh Joosh is a popular traditional Iranian food commonly cooked in the city of Sabzevar in Khorasan Razavi province, eastern Iran.
Komeh is a kind of strained yogurt provided from nearby villages. This food which is popular among locals can be made easily. It contains vitamins A, B, C, E, K, D, carbohydrates, sodium, potassium, folic acid, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, iron, fibres, protein, calcium, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, sulfur, menthol, etc.
Ingredients
Eggs: 2 eggs
Water: as much as needed
Onions: 2 average-size onions
Kashk: 3 to 4 spoonfuls
Ground Walnut: 3 spoonfuls
Dry Mint: 2 spoonfuls
Komeh or strained yogurt: 500gr
Tomatoes: 3 to 4 average-size tomatoes
Chopped Chives: 4 to 5 spoonfuls
Salt, Red Pepper & Turmeric: as much as necessary
Butter or Oil: 3 spoonfuls
Recipe
Chop the onions and sauté them in a little oil or butter inside a casserole dish. Add mint and chives. Then add turmeric and ground walnuts and sauté them all. Dilute Komeh or yogurt with water and mix it with chopped tomatoes and eggs. Add them all to the ingredients inside the casserole and mix them until they begin to boil and become thick enough. At the end, add salt, red pepper and turmeric. In order for kashk to maintain its properties, add it at the end when the food is cooked through and the flame is turned off. The food is served with dried bread and herbs.
Komeh Joosh contains calcium, magnesium, manganese, selenium and vitamin D; so, it makes bones and teeth stronger and prevents osteoporosis and arthritis. As it helps solidify bones, this food is very useful for children and the elderly.
Komeh Joosh also contains vitamins A, E and C; hence, it has the same properties as antioxidants, improves the immune system and protects it against different kinds of diseases, especially cancer.
Also, the existence of iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 in this food increased the number of red blood cells. Therefore, it helps cure anemia and is useful for pregnant women and the embryo.
Eating Komeh Joosh will also improve the functioning of the nervous system. As a result, it improves memory and prevents Alzheimer’s disease. This food contains a lot of proteins, which improves the general resistance of the body, increases energy levels and minerals. It strengthens the skin and hair and makes them young and fresh.