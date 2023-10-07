Quake in Afghanistan rocks areas in neighboring Iran, no damage or casualties yet

The epicenter of the tremor was reportedly 87 kilometers from Taybad, a city in, and the capital of, the Central District of Taybad County in Khorasan Razavi.

A provincial crisis committee has been set up and 25 search and rescue teams have been dispatched to Taybad.

As many as 37 aftershocks have been recorded, according to the provincial crisis management authority.

“The quake has caused concern among people, but the epicenter of the earthquake was outside the country’s borders,” said the authority.

The strongest of the quakes measuring 6.5, 6.3 and 5.6 on the Richter scale were felt in the provincial capital, Mashhad, as well as in several other towns, triggering panic in some areas.