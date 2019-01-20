As a heritage tourism site in Iran, Masuleh is deemed as one of the greenest cities of Iran with a highly good weather, frequent foggy days, cold summers and snowy winters.

The historical town of Masuleh with an attractive nature and a wonderful architecture with an antiquity of more than 1000 years, is situated at a distance of 36 km from Fooman and 60 km from Rasht, and 1050 metres above the Caspian Sea. Masuleh is registered as National Cultural and Natural Heritage in Iran.

It was announced as UNESCO Historical Heritage Site in September 2015. It is waiting to be included in other international heritage lists.

Below you can watch a series of photos of the snowy perspective of Masuleh retrieved from Young Journalists’ Club website.