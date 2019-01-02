Iranian University to Launch its Own Satellite

That was announced by Amhad Motamedi, the chancellor of the university.

“The Payam satellite of this university is ready and will be launched soon,” he told Mehr News Agency.

“The satellite of Amirkabir University of Technology is ready and has been delivered to Iran’s Centre for Space Research,” said Motamedi.

“It weighs 110 kg and will be placed in an orbit 500 kilometres from the earth’s surface. It is capable of taking images of the earth’s surface at 40-metre resolution,” he noted.