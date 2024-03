Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi added that the number of knowledge-based companies has also doubled during the period.

According to Dehghani, the increase in Iran’s knowledge-based exports in the past year indicates the proper foundation, dynamism and leapfrog growth in the innovation and technology ecosystem of the country.

Iran’s achievements in the knowledge-based sectors come at a time when the country has been under harsh sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.