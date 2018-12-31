Among the New Year traditions of Iranian Christians is eating foods exclusive to Iran.

Many Armenians in Iran Sabzi Polo Mahi (Persian Herbed Rice with White Fish) on the eve of the New Year.

This is the same food Iranians eat on the day before the new Iranian year.

Iranian Armenians eat sweets including Gata on the new year eve.

Another popular sweet among Iranian Armenians is Pirouk, a sweat similar to apple pie which is cooked using marmalade.

Tehran Streets on New Year Eve

On the eve of the New Year, streets in some Christian neighborhoods in Tehran are packed with people doing Christmas shopping.

In Mirzay-e Shirazi or Majidieh Shomali, you can see artificial pine trees with fabulous decorations.

Behind the showcases, there are dolls, Santa Clauses, etc.

Here are photos of Tehran nights on the Christmas eve published by Honaroinline and Young Journalists Club: