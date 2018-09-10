Iran FM Holds Talks with Several Foreign Diplomats

Zarif on Monday held separate talks with and bid farewell to outgoing Japanese Ambassador Hiroyasu Kobayashi and Kazakh Ambassador Amreyev Bagdad at the end of their diplomatic missions.

In his meeting with Zarif, the Kazakh diplomat gave him the ‘Medal of Friendship’ on behalf of Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Senegal’s new ambassador to Tehran also met with Zarif at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the Iranian capital.

During the Monday meeting, the Senegalese envoy handed over a copy of his credentials to the Iranian top diplomat.

Zarif also held a meeting with Jeff Langley, the Director of the Middle East and Africa Division at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations and issues that will be discussed in the sixth round of Iran-New Zealand joint commission for political and economic cooperation, which opens in Tehran on Tuesday.

They also talked about the Iran nuclear deal, regional issues and the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Ugochi Daniels, the new resident coordinator and representative of the UN Development Programme in Tehran, also held talks with Zarif at the beginning of her diplomatic mission.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations’ global development network.

Headquartered in New York City, UNDP advocates for change and connects countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life. It provides expert advice, training and grants support to developing countries, with increasing emphasis on assistance to the least developed countries. It promotes technical and investment cooperation among nations.

The status of UNDP is that of an executive board within the United Nations General Assembly. The UNDP Administrator is the third highest-ranking official of the United Nations after the UN Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General.