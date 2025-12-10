Iran’s president highlights Kazakhstan trip as platform to deepen bilateral ties

Speaking at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran before his departure, he noted that the trip is being made at the formal invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Pezeshkian said that expert committees from both governments have prepared a series of planned agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration.

He added that Iran seeks deeper and more sincere ties with other Muslim-majority countries based on shared beliefs, stressing the importance of mutual assistance and the exchange of experience across the region.

The president will then travel from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedow to attend the World Conference on Peace and Trust.

The event will host leaders from across the region and, according to President Pezeshkian, provides an important platform for presenting Iran’s views on international peace and stability.

He criticized widespread warmongering by those claiming to defend peace and humanity, saying regional nations are witnessing atrocities against civilians.

President Pezeshkian added that the conference would allow for direct dialogue with regional leaders to promote practical steps toward peace and trust.