IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran’s president highlights Kazakhstan trip as platform to deepen bilateral ties

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that his two-day visit to Kazakhstan offers a significant opportunity to expand cooperation across economic, industrial, mining, cultural and transport sectors.

Speaking at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran before his departure, he noted that the trip is being made at the formal invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Pezeshkian said that expert committees from both governments have prepared a series of planned agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration.

He added that Iran seeks deeper and more sincere ties with other Muslim-majority countries based on shared beliefs, stressing the importance of mutual assistance and the exchange of experience across the region.

The president will then travel from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedow to attend the World Conference on Peace and Trust.

The event will host leaders from across the region and, according to President Pezeshkian, provides an important platform for presenting Iran’s views on international peace and stability.

He criticized widespread warmongering by those claiming to defend peace and humanity, saying regional nations are witnessing atrocities against civilians.

President Pezeshkian added that the conference would allow for direct dialogue with regional leaders to promote practical steps toward peace and trust.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks