Iran, Kazakhstan expand ties with multi-sector deals

The agreements were concluded in Astana in the presence of Pezeshkian and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The documents span transportation, transit and logistics, cultural exchanges, legal cooperation, healthcare and medical collaboration, as well as diplomatic and media engagement.

Following the ceremony, officials from both sides exchanged eight finalized documents, underscoring the start of practical implementation.

Separately, the two governments signed a joint declaration outlining shared priorities for future cooperation.

On Thursday morning, Tokayev formally welcomed Pezeshkian at the Presidential Palace in Astana, where the national anthems were played before the leaders introduced their high-level delegations.

The two presidents then held bilateral talks, followed by a joint meeting of senior officials from both countries.

As part of his regional tour, Pezeshkian will depart Kazakhstan for Turkmenistan, where he is set to attend the World Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.