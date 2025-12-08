Kazakhstan announces upcoming visit by Iran’s President Pezeshkian

According to the statement, the trip is aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation and will include high-level talks focused on expanding economic and trade ties, enhancing transport and logistics connectivity, and promoting cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

Kazakh news agency Kazinform, cited by IRNA, reported that officials in Astana view the visit as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic cooperation. The agenda reflects growing momentum in relations, with bilateral trade nearly doubling over the past two years.

The Iranian delegation will include a large contingent of private-sector representatives. Hamed Asgari, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, said ahead of the trip that the business community is prepared to play a leading role in boosting economic engagement with Kazakhstan.

He described the visit, accompanied by more than 100 major Iranian companies, as a “turning point,” signaling a shift from general dialogue to concrete, project-based cooperation.

Asgari added that the scale of private-sector participation demonstrates Iran’s intention to expand its presence in Kazakhstan’s market and deepen long-term economic partnerships.