Kazakhstan formally receives Iranian President Pezeshkian in Astana

According to Iran’s presidential office, the ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries, followed by a formal introduction of the senior members of the Iranian and Kazakh delegations.

The two leaders then proceeded to bilateral talks focused on strengthening political, economic, and regional cooperation.

A joint meeting of high-ranking delegations from both countries is scheduled to follow the private discussions.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Astana on Wednesday evening at the official invitation of President Tokayev and was greeted at the airport by Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and deputy foreign minister.

During his visit, the Iranian president is expected to hold several rounds of negotiations aimed at expanding bilateral ties.

Following the talks, the two presidents will attend a signing ceremony for cooperation documents and later brief the media on the outcomes.

President Pezeshkian’s program also includes a visit and address at the Kazakhstan Medical University, as well as participation in a joint forum of Iranian and Kazakh business leaders to explore new trade and investment opportunities.