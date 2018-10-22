Iran Discusses Yemen, Syria Crises with ICRC, UN Officials

In a Sunday meeting held at the Iranian foreign ministry, Jaberi Ansari and the ICRC chief Peter Maurer conferred on the latest developments in Syria, the Astana talks, the committee on the exchange of detainees and the missing, the special situation in Idlib, and issues related to the return of the Syrian refugees to their homes.

They also discussed the conditions in Yemen, the ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis in the impoverished country and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to its people.

Jaberi Ansari also discussed the issue in a separate meeting with Susanne Rose, the Director of Middle East and West Asia Division at United Nations.

The two sides discussed the latest developments and regional efforts to quickly resolve crises in Yemen and Syria by facilitating the Syrian-Syrian and Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

Yemen’s defenceless people have been under massive attacks by a Saudi-led coalition for over three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.