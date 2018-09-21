Iran Denies Claim It Asked for Meeting with Trump

Qassemi on Friday rejected media reports that quoted the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, as saying that Rouhani has asked for a bilateral meeting with Trump.

“Any report that claims the Iranian president has called for a bilateral meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly is ridiculous,” Qassemi told IRNA.

He went on to say that such reports are aimed at launching a psychological war against Iran, and pursue achieving certain goals.

According to the spokesman, the reports are part of a media campaign conducted by certain circles to create a blame game.

“We are completely familiar with such campaigns which are naively seeking to distort realities and our archive is filled with such campaigns,” he said.

The spokesman once again stressed that the Islamic Republic has never called for a meeting with the US president.

Trump is set to chair a UN Security Council meeting next week on Iran and other nations.

Haley claimed earlier that Trump may consider accepting an Iranian invitation for a bilateral meeting with President Rouhani.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that there is no point in a meeting between Rouhani and Trump after the US decision to unilateral leave the multi-national Iran nuclear deal in May.