France to Train Iranian Nuclear Scientists: Official

Speaking in an interview with Etemad daily published on Monday, Ali-Akbar Salehi said Iran has a very good deal with France based on which Iranian nuclear scientists will be trained by the French.

It also involves joint research projects between Iran and France, he went on to say.

Based on the contract, which was signed after the Iran nuclear deal, French nuclear scientists will also hold workshops in Iran.

Netanyahu’s “Snatched” Documents Claim False

Salehi further rejected the claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is in possession of documents snatched from the Islamic Republic.

“What I can say is that definitely no documents have got out of the Atomic Energy Organization [of Iran],” said Salehi.

Salehi’s reaction comes as the Israeli regime repeats the same baseless allegation every now and then. A few months ago, the Israeli prime minister while standing by a bookshelf containing some papers and documents claimed Israel had snatched the documents from the heart of Tehran and taken them to Tel Aviv.

No “Secret” Nuclear Work near Tehran

Salehi also rejected Netanyahu’s claim that the Islamic Republic was conducting secret atomic activities in an area near Tehran.

The Iranian official said Netanyahu became an object of ridicule at the U-N General Assembly, where he claimed Iran was engaged in nuclear activities in Turquzabad area.

“It was pretty obvious that he was lying on the issue,” he said.

Salehi said even the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised no questions about the location Netanyahu was talking about.

“We have no activities in the location mentioned [by Netanyahu],” said Salehi.

Iran, IAEA Have Good Cooperation

Salehi said Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have very good cooperation.

“The agency has presented reports on Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities 12 times, so far,” said Iran’s nuclear chief.

“In those reports, it is highlighted that Iran has remained committed to all its obligations under the JCPOA, the Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol,” Salehi noted.

He said the IAEA even declared closed a fabricated case named the PMD (possible military dimensions) with regards to Iran’s nuclear activities.

Iran Ready for Regional Nuclear Cooperation

Salehi said Iran welcomes the establishment of a “Regional Nuclear Safety Association” which brings together nuclear scientists from neighbouring countries.

In response to Saudi Arabia which had claimed that safety standards at Iran’s Bushehr power station had triggered concerns for the Persian Gulf and Middle East regions, Salehi said several international authorities have visited Iran several times and upgraded the safety level of Iranian power stations form C to B.

“So, the necessary steps have been taken in that regard,” Salehi said.

Europeans Back JCPOA Implementation

Salehi then touched upon the Europeans’ position on the Iran nuclear deal.

“The Europeans have, so far, supported the continued implementation of the JCPOA …. They have resisted well, in word, so far,” he said.

He expressed hope the Europeans will walk the walk and put words into action.

Iran-US Challenge

He then weighed in on the “severe political challenge” between Tehran and Washington.

Salehi said on one side of the challenge stand Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA, and on the other stands the “selfish, megalomaniac” administration of Donald Trump.

He said we should wait and see which side will win the challenge.