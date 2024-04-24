Iranian security chief warns against giving Israel base on cyberspace

Ahmadian issued the warning during a speech in the Saint Petersburg Security Conference, on Wednesday.

He said those countries who give Israel a base in cyberspace actually create significant infrastructure for threatening their own security.

The Iranian national security chief added that espionage against people and officials of the countries is only a small part of such a threat.

Ahmadian noted that Iran has long been a victim to cyberattacks by the US and Israel. He cited the malicious computer worm known as Stuxnet that was developed by the US and the Zionist regime for the purpose of targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Ahmadian described the move as “dangerous”, noting that unfortunately, the Zionist regime has used bases it has been given on cyberspace for the recent attack on Iran’s Embassy in Damascus and also for assassinating Palestinians.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council noted that a regime whose nature has been exposed due to its genocidal war on Palestinians and its killing of children and women and numerous crimes against humanity in Gaza does not have the moral high ground to enter this important arena.