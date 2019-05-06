A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The majority of newspapers today covered Israel’s indiscriminate war on Gaza in which over 25 people, including a 14-month-old kid and two pregnant women, lost their lives. Iran had called on the United Nations to take action as soon as possible.
The papers also covered the tension between Iran and the US and the push by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton to wage a war on the Islamic Republic. They say this team is doing its best to force Iran to leave the nuclear deal to pave the ground for an attack on the country.
Iran’s oil sale and possible measures in face of US bullying as well as the resistance movement’s firing of about 600 rockets on Israel were among the other topics highlighted by Iranian dailies today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- Preparation of Turkish Army for Military Operations against Syrian Kurds
- US Cannot Take Measures Continuously in Strait of Hormuz or Persian Gulf: Zarif
- ‘Europe Does Not Have Power to Stand against United States’
Aftab-e Yazd:
- US Wants Iran to Take Extreme Measures
- Trump Should Be Defeated by People’s Vote, Not Congress: Pelosi
Besharat-e Now:
- Tramp’s Efforts to Make Iran Leave JCPOA
- Washington’s Loses Patience over Iran’s Strategic Rationality
- US Sanctions Will Not Have Political Impact
Donyay-e Eqtesad:
- Gaza Under Zionists’ Fire
- Palestinian Pregnant Mother and Her One-year-old Son Killed in Gaza
- UAE Comments on Future of Iranian Crude Exports
E’temad:
- War iIs My Business
- After Months of Truce Netanyahu Launches Brutal Attacks on Gaza
- Iran Calls for Urgent UN Action
- Tensions between Gaza, Tel Aviv (Editorial)
Ettela’at:
- Gaza in Fire, Blood
- Venezuelan Opposition Leader Admits Defeat in Staging Coup against Maduro
- Iran Self-Sufficient in Designing, Constructing of Various Power Plants
- US Avoids Military Engagement with Iran: Major General Soleimani
Hemayat:
- Dimona Power Plant under Threat by Resistance Rockets
- US Miscalculations about Iran Oil Sanctions
- Nuclear Co-operation with Iran Continues
Jam-e Jam:
- Massive Repercussions of Martyrdom of 14-month-old Palestinian Kid by Zionists
Javan:
- Symphony of Horror with Roar of 600 Rockets on Israel
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Some Plotting to Involve US in Clash with Iran: Zarif
- First 42 MW Power Plant Lunched Using Iran-made Turbine
Kayhan:
- Phobia of War; Government’s Excuse for Its Economic Mismanagement
- 600 Rockets Fired on Israel
- This is Just Beginning: Resistance Movement
Sazandegi:
- Trump’s Separation from Bolton
- Will Iran Involve in War with US?
Setareh Sobh:
- Would OPEC Collapse?
- Barriers to Nigeria, Venezuela’s Oil Sale
Shargh:
- Trump’s Nightmare of Iran, Venezuela
- Bolton, Pompeo Pushing US President to Wage War
- United States Investigating Iran’s Secret Financial Links