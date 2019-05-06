A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 6

The majority of newspapers today covered Israel’s indiscriminate war on Gaza in which over 25 people, including a 14-month-old kid and two pregnant women, lost their lives. Iran had called on the United Nations to take action as soon as possible.

The papers also covered the tension between Iran and the US and the push by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton to wage a war on the Islamic Republic. They say this team is doing its best to force Iran to leave the nuclear deal to pave the ground for an attack on the country.

Iran’s oil sale and possible measures in face of US bullying as well as the resistance movement’s firing of about 600 rockets on Israel were among the other topics highlighted by Iranian dailies today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

Preparation of Turkish Army for Military Operations against Syrian Kurds

US Cannot Take Measures Continuously in Strait of Hormuz or Persian Gulf: Zarif

‘Europe Does Not Have Power to Stand against United States’

Aftab-e Yazd:

US Wants Iran to Take Extreme Measures

Trump Should Be Defeated by People’s Vote, Not Congress: Pelosi

Besharat-e Now:

Tramp’s Efforts to Make Iran Leave JCPOA

Washington’s Loses Patience over Iran’s Strategic Rationality

US Sanctions Will Not Have Political Impact

Donyay-e Eqtesad:

Gaza Under Zionists’ Fire

Palestinian Pregnant Mother and Her One-year-old Son Killed in Gaza

UAE Comments on Future of Iranian Crude Exports

E’temad:

War iIs My Business

After Months of Truce Netanyahu Launches Brutal Attacks on Gaza

Iran Calls for Urgent UN Action

Tensions between Gaza, Tel Aviv (Editorial)

Ettela’at:

Gaza in Fire, Blood

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Admits Defeat in Staging Coup against Maduro

Iran Self-Sufficient in Designing, Constructing of Various Power Plants

US Avoids Military Engagement with Iran: Major General Soleimani

Hemayat:

Dimona Power Plant under Threat by Resistance Rockets

US Miscalculations about Iran Oil Sanctions

Nuclear Co-operation with Iran Continues

Jam-e Jam:

Massive Repercussions of Martyrdom of 14-month-old Palestinian Kid by Zionists

Javan:

Symphony of Horror with Roar of 600 Rockets on Israel

Jomhouri Eslami:

Some Plotting to Involve US in Clash with Iran: Zarif

First 42 MW Power Plant Lunched Using Iran-made Turbine

Kayhan:

Phobia of War; Government’s Excuse for Its Economic Mismanagement

600 Rockets Fired on Israel

This is Just Beginning: Resistance Movement

Sazandegi:

Trump’s Separation from Bolton

Will Iran Involve in War with US?

Setareh Sobh:

Would OPEC Collapse?

Barriers to Nigeria, Venezuela’s Oil Sale

Shargh: