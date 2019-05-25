IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 25, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
19 Dey:
1- Zarif in Islamabad: US Targeting Global Order
Abrar:
1- Most Foreign Officials Visiting Iran Representing US: Official
2- Araqchi: Iran’s Patience Over after JCPOA Parties’ Violation of Their Commitments
3- US Welcomes German, Omani Officials’ Consultations in Iran
4- Bin Alawi Neither Confirms Nor Deny Mediation
5- Erdogan, Trump May Soon Meet
Afkar:
1- Zarif: Trump Himself Is a Terrorist, Not Iranian Nation
2- Iran’s Oil, China’s Winning Card in Countering US
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- No One Will Hear Sound of Submission from Iran
2- Theresa May’s Play Ends Tragically
3- Abe’s Visit to Tehran Cancelled?
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- May Resigns with Tears in Her Eyes
2- Trump Has No Way But to Hold Talks with Iran: Analyst
Asrar:
1- Zarif: Trump Will Never See End of Iran
2- Rouhani: Today We Need Resistance
3- British PM May Resigns
Ebtekar:
1- Don’t Get Disappointed Even with 100 Mistakes: Iran Leader to Youths
2- End of Iran’s Patience and Need for Europe to Live Up to Its Commitments
3- Mrs Prime Minister Devoured by Brexit
Etemad:
1- Former Labour Minister Elected New Gov’t Spokesman of Iran
2- May Says Long-Awaited Goodbye
Ettela’at:
1- Zarif: Trump Must Be Called ‘Terrorist’, Not Iran
2- May Resigns as UK PM
3- Rouhani: No One to Hear Sound of Submission from Iran
4- Long Line of Cargo Ships Carrying Basic Goods to Iran
5- Russia Slams US’ Tension-Creating Policies
Iran:
1- Clear Answer to US’ Representatives
* Trump Outraged by Iran’s Insistence on Negative Answer
* Analyst Explains How Iran Changed World’s Opinion against Radicals
2- Iran, Europe Working on Beginning of Financial Transactions: INSTEX Chief