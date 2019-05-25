19 Dey:

1- Zarif in Islamabad: US Targeting Global Order

Abrar:

1- Most Foreign Officials Visiting Iran Representing US: Official

2- Araqchi: Iran’s Patience Over after JCPOA Parties’ Violation of Their Commitments

3- US Welcomes German, Omani Officials’ Consultations in Iran

4- Bin Alawi Neither Confirms Nor Deny Mediation

5- Erdogan, Trump May Soon Meet

Afkar:

1- Zarif: Trump Himself Is a Terrorist, Not Iranian Nation

2- Iran’s Oil, China’s Winning Card in Countering US

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- No One Will Hear Sound of Submission from Iran

2- Theresa May’s Play Ends Tragically

3- Abe’s Visit to Tehran Cancelled?

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- May Resigns with Tears in Her Eyes

2- Trump Has No Way But to Hold Talks with Iran: Analyst

Asrar:

1- Zarif: Trump Will Never See End of Iran

2- Rouhani: Today We Need Resistance

3- British PM May Resigns

Ebtekar:

1- Don’t Get Disappointed Even with 100 Mistakes: Iran Leader to Youths

2- End of Iran’s Patience and Need for Europe to Live Up to Its Commitments

3- Mrs Prime Minister Devoured by Brexit

Etemad:

1- Former Labour Minister Elected New Gov’t Spokesman of Iran

2- May Says Long-Awaited Goodbye

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Trump Must Be Called ‘Terrorist’, Not Iran

2- May Resigns as UK PM

3- Rouhani: No One to Hear Sound of Submission from Iran

4- Long Line of Cargo Ships Carrying Basic Goods to Iran

5- Russia Slams US’ Tension-Creating Policies

Iran:

1- Clear Answer to US’ Representatives

* Trump Outraged by Iran’s Insistence on Negative Answer

* Analyst Explains How Iran Changed World’s Opinion against Radicals

2- Iran, Europe Working on Beginning of Financial Transactions: INSTEX Chief