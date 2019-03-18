All Iranian papers today, from reformists to conservatives, hailed President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration of four new phases of the giant South Pars Gas Field in southern Iran, and described it as a proof of Iran’s victory over the US sanctions.

The Friday terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand also remained a top story, as many newspapers covered global reactions to the heinous crime against Muslims.

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- New Zealand Turns into New Pretext for FATF Opponents

2- Macron: Yellow Vest Protesters Seeking Collapse of Republic

3- France in US Expresses Concern about Anti-Iran Claims

4- Larijani: Islamic Republic Did Not Lose Anything by Signing JCPOA

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani Declares End of Petrol Imports

2- Iran Outperforms Qatar in Gas Extraction

3- Conservatives Will Once Again Choose Raisi in 2021 Elections: Politician

Ebtekar:

1- China Poised to Outdo US in Military Power

2- Rouhani: Government Will Stand by Vulnerable Strata of Society in Hardships

3- 75 MPs Write Letter to Expediency Council on FATF

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: US Sanctions Aimed at Frustrating People

2- We Want Our Country Developed [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Inauguration of South Pars Phases Show Failure of Sanctions

2- OIC’s Emergency Meeting to Discuss New Zealand Terror Attack

Iran:

1- Good Oil News: Phases 13, 22, 23, 24 of South Pars Opened by Rouhani

Javan:

1- Iran Moving Forward Despite Sanctions

* Rouhani: Opening New South Pars Phases Heavy Blow to Enemies

* Oil Minister: We’re Satisfied with IRGC’s Services; Some Want to Divide Us

* IRGC’s Construction Base Chief: We Disgraced Enemies by Defeating Their Sanctions

2- Illegal Foreign Forces MUST Leave Syria: Iran’s Top General

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran’s Gas Output Increased by 100 mcm with New South Pars Phases

2- Protests in Many Cities of the World in Condemnation of New Zealand Attack

Kayhan:

1- South Pars Inaugurations Heavy Blow of Domestic Power to Wall of Sanctions

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Set Paris on Fire

3- IRGC Chief-Commander: All Occupied Territories within Range of Hezbollah Missiles

Khorasan:

1- Overcoming Qatar in South Pars

2- Three Israeli Forces Killed in Palestinian Man’s Courageous Operation

Resalat:

1- Epic Inauguration of New South Pars Phases Thanks to Domestic Power

2- Trump and Decisive States in 2020 Elections

Setareh Sobh:

1- Asalouyeh, Gem of Iranian Industry

2- Street Protests in Three Continents

* France, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Algeria Spent Year Full of Protests

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Expand Our Ties with Neighbours

2- Petroleum; Lonely, Innocent Industry [Editorial]

Sobh-e Now:

1- Commander Soleimani; Star of the Year

2- Next Year, Year of Vigilance

3- Sad Story of Oil