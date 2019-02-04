Iranian papers today widely covered the latest developments in Venezuela, including simultaneous rallies held by the supporters of President Nicolas Maduro and his main rival Juan Guaido in the streets of Venezuela.

Reactions to Europe’s special payment channel, known as INSTEX, remained a top story in Iranian papers today.

The Israeli regime’s reaction to Iran’s test of its new cruise missile Hoveizeh also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Masoud Barzani Meets Leader of Erbil-Based Syrian Opposition

2- Netanyahu’s Reaction to Iran’s New Missile Test

3- Trump: We’ll Stay in Iraq to Keep Close Eye on Iran

4- Israel Meddles in Iran-Bulgaria Ties after Araqchi’s Visit

5- Theresa May Stresses Brexit in Due Time

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- INSTEX Is Europe’s Financial Independence from US

2- Central Bank Obliged to Pay Tax

3- Iran Must Seize Opportunity of Europe’s Assistance

Asrar:

1- INSTEX Includes Conditions that Keep Iran Hopeful: Senior Lawmaker

Ebtekar:

1- INSTEX, Beginning of Europe’s Departure from US

Etemad:

1- Who Will Remain the Leader? Maduro, Guaido Threatening Each Other’s Seats

Hamdeli:

1- Venezuelan Presidents Bring Their Supporters to Streets

* Two Simultaneous Rallies Held at 20th Anniversary of Bolivarian Revolution

Iran:

1- Iran to Send ‘Friendship’ Satellite into Orbit

2- 47-Percent Increase in Water Reserves of 178 Dams of Iran

Jame Jam:

1- Controversial Visit of Pope Francis to UAE, Saudi without Regard to Yemen Crimes

2- Value of Iran’s Exports $1bn More than Its Imports This Year

3- Iran Nuclear Chief: Valuable Iron, Copper Mines, Uranium Assets Discovered

4- Trump Threatens Venezuela with Military Intervention

Kayhan:

1- UN: In Three Decades, Poverty in Iran Decreased by 85%

2- Clash of Yellow Vest Protesters with French Police in 12th Black Saturday

3- Venezuela’s New Envoy: Guaido Is CIA’s Agent; US Has Long Sought Regime Change

Resalat:

1- Former German Chancellor: Europe Can’t Stand against US without Russia

2- US Will Definitely Fail in Venezuela as Well: Analyst

Setareh Sobh:

1- Maduro on Decline

2- First Step for Financial Exchanges [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- No Defence System Can Intercept Iran’s Hoveizeh Missile

* Zionists’ Reaction to Iran’s New Cruise Missile

2- Fear from Inside, Bullying on Surface

* US, UK, French, Russian Officials’ Reactions to Reports of Iran JCPOA Pullout