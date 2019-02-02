EU’s Launch of INSTEX Grabs Headlines in Iran

All newspapers on Saturday covered the European Union’s announcement of the establishment of INSTEX, a long-awaited special purpose vehicle (SPV) aimed at facilitating trade with Tehran in the face of the US sanctions.

Reformist papers cautiously welcomed the move by the EU, but conservative ones mostly downplayed the mechanism, describing it as an ineffective effort which is being made too late.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iran to Continue Developing Arak Reactor If Other Parties Fail to Do Their Part

2- US: Europe’s INSTEX Not to Influence Policy of Pressure on Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Europe’s First Step to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

* Europe’s Special Payment Mechanism “INSTEX” Finally Established

2- Please Use Nicotine Instead of Protein

* Despite Surging Price of Meat in Iran, Cigarette Price Still Low

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Highlights of Europe’s Iran Payment Mechanism

2- Zarif: INSTEX Establishment Long Overdue

3- Challenge of EU’s Financial Mechanism [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- First Step for Overcoming Sanctions

* EU Finally Registers Special Payment Channel for Doing Business with Iran

2- Iran Engaged in Economic Media War: VP

3- New Lebanese Gov’t Finally Formed

Etemad:

1- Europe Turns Its Back on US Dollar

2- Ambiguity over Palermo, CFT Accession

* Raisi Had Endorsed Palermo Convention 15 Years Ago

3- Future of Europe’s Financial Mechanism [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Interaction with World to Benefit Iran at End of the Day

* In Nuclear Talks, We’re More Concerned about Being Stabbed in Back by Hardliners in Iran

2- European Parliament Unanimously Recognizes Opposition Leader as Venezuela President

Ghanoon:

1- Scale Model of SPV

2- Internet Censorship another Failure Just as Fight against VHS Players, Satellite Dishes: MP

Iran:

1- Trade Channel, Finally

* Iran Foreign Ministry: We Welcome the Move, but It’s Just the First Step

2- Lebanese People Waiting for Economic Reforms

Javan:

1- INSTEX, another ‘Almost Nothing’ for Iran

* Special Payment Mechanism Established Too Late, Incomplete

2- IRGC Aerospace Force Forms Unit for Cloud Seeding

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Once Again Fails against Iran

2- Celebrations to Mark 40th Anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Begin

Kayhan:

1- Trust in French Gov’t Down to Record Low of 9%

Sazandegi:

1- Great Pardon

* Iranian Human Rights Lawyers Hail Leader’s Order to Give Widespread Pardon on Revolution Anniversary

2- Will Transformation of SPV to INSTEX Change Nature of European Package?

Shahrvand:

1- INSTEX, First Step for Cooperation

2- Hell of Snow and Cold in US

Shargh:

1- Europe Bypasses US Dollar

* Mogherini Underlines EU’s Continued Commitment to JCPOA