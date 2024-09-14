IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelectedViews

Ex-Iranian diplomat: No strategic alignment between Iran, Russia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Russia Flags

A former Iranian envoy to the UN has hit out at Russia for ‘always blocking the path’ to Iran, despite the fact that the two countries are believed to be strategic allies.

Kourosh Ahmadi told Entekhab news website, “There is no strategic alignment between Iran and Russia, and on the contrary, there is strategic competition.”

The remarks came days after Russia backed the reopening of a controversial corridor in Armenia that links the two territories of Azerbaijan at the cost of impeding Iran’s direct access to Armenia and onwards to Europe.

Ahmadi said after Russia reached a dead-end in its war in Ukraine, it developed a huge appetite to establish its presence in Armenia’s Syunik province and start a partnership with Turkey to turn into an energy hub.

The former diplomat, however, warned the equation would sideline Iran and Europe.

He added, “Considering the lack of meaningful relations between Iran and the West and Iran’s exclusion from diplomatic equations in the South Caucasus, it is unlikely that there will be a possibility for coordination between Tehran and the West in this matter.”

Ahmadi also deplored that, in broader context, Iran’s problem is not confined to the Zangezur corridor, as the country has been left out and bypassed in other transit corridors in the region during the past two decades “although Iran’s territory is one of the most economic and shortest routes for land corridors, oil and gas pipelines, and air routes.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks