Saturday, May 7, 2022
EU’s Mora to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

By IFP Editorial Staff
The European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora
The European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora is going to visit Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials over the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

That’s according to Nour News, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

After the Vienna talks reached a point where conclusion of a deal became contingent upon a political decision by the US, the P4+1 group and Iran continued their negotiations through exchanging messages in order to remain in touch.

According to Nour News, Mora’s visit can serve as a new step toward constructive consultations over the few remaining issues which are at the same time key ones.

Iran has maintained contacts with the other parties to the Vienna talks despite hostile moves by the US that go against the spirit of negotiations aimed at reaching a deal.

Iran has time and again said it’s possible to reach a robust and lasting deal in Vienna provided that the US acts realistically and learns a lesson from its past mistakes which are responsible for the complicated situation of the talks in Vienna.

