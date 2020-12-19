European Parliament’s Resolution Amounts to ‘Obsequity’ to Biden: Iran

A senior Iranian official says the anti-Tehran resolution passed by the European Parliament amounts to “kissing up to” US President-elect Joe Biden.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to Iran’s Parliament speaker, said in a tweet that the resolution is tantamount to the violation of the rights of 80 million Iranians.

“Those behind the killing of hundreds of children suffering from special diseases due to sanctions, and those hosting hypocritical terrorists have no right to talk about human rights and demand the release of spies and dual-nationality murderers of the Iranian scientist,” the top official said in his tweet.

“Europe should care about its own interests,” he added.