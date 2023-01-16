European envoys in Tehran show “solidarity” with each other

Ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany in Tehran, in a show of solidarity with each other, have visited the graffiti painted on the walls of their embassies.

British ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff posted images of the visits along with French and German ambassadors Nicolas Roche and Hans-Udo Muzel that took place on Sunday January 16 on Twitter.

The images show numerous slogans against Britain, France and Germany painted on the walls of the embassies.

In the tweet, Shercliff wrote “Europe’s solidarity” and published flags of Britain, France and Germany alongside the post.

The graffiti was painted on the walls of the embassies during protests over the role the three European countries played in the recent rioting in Iran.

Tensions have been rising between Iran and European countries over the past months over what Tehran calls the meddling of Britain and its European allies in its internal affairs, by supporting and instigating the unrest and deadly riots.

Last week, Iran executed dual Iranian-British national, Alireza Akbari, after a court convicted him of spying for Britain.

In reaction, Britain recalled its ambassador from Tehran.