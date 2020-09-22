European Envoys Join Tehran Mayor in Car-Free Day Cycling

The ambassadors of France, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany along with Pirouz Hanachi, the mayor of Tehran, used their bicycles on Tuesday on the occasion of World Car-Free Day.

World Car Free Day, which is celebrated on September 22, encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day. Organized events are held in some cities and countries.

In the Iranian event, the ambassadors and Hanachi cycled from Tehran’s Laleh Park to the City Park and finally paid a visit to the Peace Museum of Tehran.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the event:

