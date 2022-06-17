European diplomat: Failure of Vienna talks will have dangerous consequences

He added that the failure of the negotiations will also adversely affect Iran’s ties with Europe.

Meanwhile, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell said he is in touch with all parties to the talks, namely Iran, the US, Britain, China, Russia, France and Germany.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Borrell said through his contacts with the parties, he is trying to pave the way for the return of all sides to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The EU says basic terms for the revival of the deal are clear and time is now for decision.

The Vienna talks became further complicated after the US on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Iran. Washington has also said more bans are coming.

Iran says it will not be intimidated by pressures and has asked the US to act realistically and respect the Islamic Republic’s red lines in the Vienna negotiations.