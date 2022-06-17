Friday, June 17, 2022
European diplomat: Failure of Vienna talks will have dangerous consequences

By IFP Editorial Staff
Vienna talks

A European diplomat has warned that the failure of the Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal could have dangerous consequences. The diplomat was speaking to Al-Arabiya News Channel.

He added that the failure of the negotiations will also adversely affect Iran’s ties with Europe.

Meanwhile, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell said he is in touch with all parties to the talks, namely Iran, the US, Britain, China, Russia, France and Germany.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Borrell said through his contacts with the parties, he is trying to pave the way for the return of all sides to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The EU says basic terms for the revival of the deal are clear and time is now for decision.

The Vienna talks became further complicated after the US on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Iran. Washington has also said more bans are coming.

Iran says it will not be intimidated by pressures and has asked the US to act realistically and respect the Islamic Republic’s red lines in the Vienna negotiations.

