Europe indebted to IRGC: President Raisi

Addressing the 24th meeting of the supreme assembly of the IRGC commanders and officials, held in Tehran on Friday, President Raisi said the IRGC’s presence in the region creates hope and contributes to security, unlike the “worrying and terrifying presence of the foreign forces”.

He also stressed that if the IRGC had not established solidarity and coordination among the popular forces in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in the fight against the US-made Daesh terrorist group, the Takfiri terrorists would have engulfed the entire Europe.

Taking a swipe at certain Western governments for hostility toward the IRGC, which he described as the source of hope and security, the president stated the Western leaders must explain why they do not appreciate the IRGC’s sacrifices, assassinated the hero of fight against terrorism Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, have included the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations, and are portraying the sponsors of terrorism as the advocates of human rights.

Highlighting the IRGC’s “spiritual and social assets” among the Iranian nation, Raisi added the IRGC forces assist all people, regardless of ethnic, racial or religious backgrounds, in protecting security and in dealing with the natural disasters.

The president finally paid tribute to the IRGC for its cooperation and interaction with the administration in the settlement of problems.