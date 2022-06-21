EU: Nuclear deal at hand in Vienna

Peter Stano added that a deal will ensure the full implementation of the nuclear agreement, otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

He said, “We have yet to reach the finish line.”

Stano reiterated that there is still a chance to resume the implementation of the JCPOA and that EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell and his team are trying to make efforts in order for the Vienna talks to bear fruit.

Borrell’s spokesman added that the top EU diplomat will do his utmost to make sure all sides will return to full compliance with the JCPOA.

Stano added that the EU is worried about the IAEA’s recent anti-Iran resolution and that’s why it is pushing for the full implementation of the nuclear deal.

He noted that only after all commitments are fulfilled, Iran’s nuclear activities are 100% monitored and other parties to the JCPOA follow through on their side of the agreement, will the deal be fully reinstated.

In response to a question as to what from Iran’s side prevents a deal, Stano said, “This is a diplomatic process and we do not comment on the content of negotiations.”

Iran says the current impasse in the Vienna talks is blamed on the US because Washington refuses to respect Iran’s red lines in the negotiations.