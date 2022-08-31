Top EU diplomat says hopeful on restoration of JCPOA in ‘days’

“I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum and we can close the deal,” Josep Borrell stated after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague.

“It’s clear that there is a common ground, that we have an agreement that takes into account, I think, everyone’s concerns,” he added.

The European Union, which acts as the coordinator in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, recently came up with a draft proposal to revive the deal. Tehran offered its response, which the bloc described as “reasonable.”

The United States took several days to offer its response to Iran’s comments, which is currently under review in Tehran.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic is still studying the US proposals for reviving the 2015 agreement, but warned Tehran wants a stronger text.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow following their delegation-level talks.

Amirabdollahian noted that if the US acts realistically and agrees to strengthen the current draft, a deal will be at hand.

The foreign minister added that Iranian negotiators held talks for months in Vienna and their goal was to reach a good, robust and lasting agreement.