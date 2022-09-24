EU’s chief says proposals to revive nuclear deal still on table

Proposals put forward already for the revival of the 2015 agreement with Iran, aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will remain on the table until the talks are resumed, Al Jazeera quoted the top diplomat as saying in an interview on Friday evening.

Earlier, Borrell had noted that negotiations are in “stalemate.”

On Thursday, President Ebrahim Raisi stated the US’s claim of seeking to return to the nuclear deal is incompatible with the move to impose even more sanctions on the Islamic Republic at a time when negotiations are still underway to revive the agreement.

In a meeting with senior media managers in New York, Raisi underlined the latest round of talks began only after the US said it was willing to return to its commitments under the nuclear deal, JCPOA.

“We experienced America’s exit from the deal once and thus announced that they should provide assuring and trust-building guarantees to prevent a repeat of that experience,” he added.

“If the Americans are telling the truth and are honest, they should fulfill their commitments. Not only they failed to remove the Iran sanctions, but they even imposed new ones in the middle of talks. Mere words and claims about goodwill are unacceptable and it should be proved in practice,” the president underscored.