EU‘s Borrell: It’s time to resume Vienna talks

In a phone conversation with Iran’s foreign minister, Josef Borrell said he is ready to make necessary efforts to pave the way for a deal in the Vienna talks that would be agreed upon by all sides.

The EU foreign policy chief admitted that Iran is constructively determined to reach a good and lasting deal, saying, “We are not far from a deal in Vienna and time is now to resume the talks swiftly and to make an effort to prevent an escalation.”

Referring to the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, Borrell underlined that the only way out of the current situation is pursuit of diplomacy and avoiding unconstructive actions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also in response to a request for the continuation of talks, said Iran has always welcomed logical and result-based talks but it is necessary that the other side quit adopting double standards and contradictory behavior in order to reach a good and lasting deal.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked Borrell for his efforts to forge a deal in Vienna and criticized the US over its unconstructive and hasty moves to get a resolution approved at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

He added, “After the approval of the resolution at the Board of Governors, we showed that we would not retreat from the rights of the Iranian people and if the US wants to continue behaving unconstructively, it will be met with an appropriate response from our side”.

The top Iranian diplomat added that we still believe diplomacy is the best and most proper path and solution to the issue.

Amirabdollahian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never stayed away from the negotiating table, and for this reason, it has always put forth important initiatives to reach a favorable deal, but the negotiations must bear fruit.