Erdogan: Turkey to increase oil, natural gas imports from Iran

Erdogan told Turkey TRT news that he signed eight important agreements with Iran last week during his visit to Tehran.

He said the two countries are targeting for an annual trade volume of $30 billion, describing his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as successful.

“Together with my dear brother, we had a bilateral meeting and successfully held the meeting of the supreme cooperation council of Turkey and Iran. I believe the consolations will lead to a jump in the ties,” he said.

“Our aim is to reach a trade volume of $30 billion. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus disease, the volume of trade reduced significantly and is now at $7 billion. We can also take steps in the fields of oil and natural gas to speed up the process.”

The Turkish president recently visited Tehran to attend a tripartite meeting with his Iranian and Russian counterparts on the Syria crisis.