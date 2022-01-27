Saturday, January 29, 2022
Erdogan: Iran natural gas supply problem to be resolved soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has discussed the recent disruption in supply of Iranian natural gas to his country with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and that the problem will be solved in the near future.

“Mr. Raisi said Iran is also experiencing extreme winter conditions and the problem of the halt in natural gas supply is due to technical issues, and I hope that the problem is addressed in a matter of 10, or maximum 15, days,” Erdogan cited Raisi as saying.

Erdogan also dismissed Turkish media reports on debt to Iran saying his country has no deferral in payments to Iran on its natural gas.

He said a delegation from Turkish Energy Ministry and its Energy Transfer Company are visiting Iran to discuss a solution to the problem.

Export of Iranian natural gas to Turkey was halted last week due to technical problems and low pressure, triggered by adverse weather conditions.

The situation has forced Turkey to redirect fuel, aimed for its gas-fired power plants, to other sectors. This has also halted many production lines in the country.

