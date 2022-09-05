Monday, September 5, 2022
Epidemiologist: 7th Covid-19 surge in Iran over

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran COVID

The diminishing coronavirus cases and deaths in Iran show that the seventh wave of the surge in the country driven by BA.4 and BA.5 sub-strains of the Omicron variant is over, a top Iranian epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist says.

Massoud Younesian told ISNA on Monday that the downward trend across the world, including in Iran, has been continuing for the past two weeks.

The optimism comes as Iranian students are ready to start the new school year after two years of distance learning which took its toll on the learning skills of the students, according to experts.

Younesian said over 80 percent of Iranian students have received two doses of vaccine for coronavirus, one of the highest rates among students in the world.

Younesian added currently there are no alarming Covid-19 variants in the world, raising hopes that the pandemic will gradually fade away.

The Iranian Health Ministry has reported a notable decrease in the number of cities classified as ‘red’ or ‘high-risk’ and ‘orange’ or ‘moderate risk’ on the country’s color-coded coronavirus map.

According to the latest updates, there are now only 8 red cities on the map, down from 64 since a few weeks ago.

The infectious disease has killed nearly 144 thousand people in Iran, a country of over 84 million people.

