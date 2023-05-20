Enemies seeking to muddle Iran’s relations with friendly states: Ayatollah Khamenei

Ayatollah Khamenei touched on Iran’s long borders with many and sometimes important and influential countries, saying the policy of the government to communicate with its neighbors is very important and right.

“Foreign hands are at work to create problems between Iran and its neighbors. You should not allow this policy to be realized,” the Leader said.

“The policy of communication with Islamic countries, even those far away, as well as with like-minded and supporting countries is important,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader touched on the ongoing transformation in the world order and its frequent use in diplomatic literature.

“The transformation in the world order is a long-term process full of uncertainties and possible unforeseen events, where different countries have different and conflicting opinions and approaches toward it,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said a proper placement of Iran in the new order by monitoring and evaluating global developments and knowing the exact direction of events is important.

“Based on this observation and evaluation, practical suggestions should be drawn out,” the Leader said, adding Iran’s ambassadors and representatives should play an important role in this regard, especially in the countries which have a say in international developments.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for Iranian officials to pursue negotiations with international sides from a position of dignity, noting that leniency in foreign policy does not conflict with fundamentals and principles.

“Dignity in foreign policy means negation of the diplomacy of imploring,” the Leader said.

The Leader underlined that Iranian diplomats and envoys should never pin their hopes on a specific political figure, and get carried away by others’ comments and actions.

“Dignity means we should not put absolute trust in others, but rather rely on our own principles,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader said wisdom means taking landmark decisions within the course of international interactions.

“Wisdom means acting prudently, sensibly and considerately in all bilateral and multilateral interactions, and steering clear of derogatory, scathing and disparaging comments. Wisdom means every move is anchored in reasonableness, and carefully thought out and calculated,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution highlighted.

Ayatollah Khamenei said expediency in foreign policy means knowing how to stay flexible, as flexibility does not conflict with fundamentals and principles.

He also called on Iranian ambassadors to employ “good, timely and well thought out” personal initiatives during interactions with foreign authorities.

The Leader described the Iranian envoys as representatives of the nation’s identity and character, saying, “Iranian diplomats should be a symbol of faith, love for dear Iran, zeal and determination. They should be dynamic and vigorous, and their remarks and actions should garner respect for Iranian people.”