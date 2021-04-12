Emergency Power System Launched at Natnaz Following Outage: Salehi

Iran’s nuclear chief has dismissed Israeli media reports that the Sunday morning’s attack on Natanz nuclear facility has set back Iran’s program by nine months, saying the emergency power system of the site has already been launched.

Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Monday the sabotage had not stopped enrichment at Natanz.

He also noted that efforts are underway to restore the damages.

“I stress that a considerable part of the damages caused by the enemy’s sabotage will be repaired, and this train will not stop moving forward,” he added.

Salehi said clues have been found, and the country’s security system is seriously pursuing the issue.

Earlier in the day, sources close to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry had noted that Iran has identified the individual who caused the outage in one of the halls of Natanz site, and will arrest him soon.