Egypt says to fully restore ties with Iran

The head of Egyptian Foreign Relations Council, Mohamed El-Orabi, said in an interview with Iran’s Arabic-language Alalam news network on Monday, “The resumption of full relations with Tehran will take place, but Egypt has its own limitations and considerations.”

El-Orabi said Cairo considers Arab national security on top of the agenda for restoration of bilateral ties and tied the issue to the developments in Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

He noted that setting a time frame for the resumption of relations is a major sticking point.

Egypt cut off its diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 after it welcomed the deposed shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and recognized the Israeli regime.

Some officials in both countries have in recent months sounded upbeat that the relations between Tehran and Cairo will be restored in the near future and the embassies of the two countries will reopen.